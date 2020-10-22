‘We’ll be ready to go’ - During radio show, Orgeron says LSU will be prepared for South Carolina; remains hush on violations

“Right away. I think all our coaches we’re watching it. The TV copy, you get a lot of information. You get to see the pulse of the game. And I think it was a big advantage for us to sit down and watch that game. And we’ll be prepared. I think our staff has done a great job. We have a lot of information and we’ll be ready to go. They’re very efficient. They have one of the best players we’ll see - Smith, No. 13, a receiver. He’s an outstanding player. We need to know where he’s at at all times. They have a great running back, outstanding offensive line, an outstanding defensive line. They’re tough, gritty, and, again, they’ve won two big games,” Orgeron explained.