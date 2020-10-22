Woman injured in shooting on I-10 near Carrollton Ave.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on I-10 that left a woman injured early Thursday morning.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital after a woman arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the arm. Through their investigation they were able to determine the shooting occurred on I-10 West at South Carrollton Avenue.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
