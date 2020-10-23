Cool front arrives for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front will bring drier and less humid air for the weekend. Sun will return and temperatures will actually be a bit cooler than the past few days. Highs will reach to near 80 over the weekend with better feeling air.
The humidity and warmer temperatures will creep back in for the early part of next week.
The middle of the week forecast is uncertain due to the tropical disturbance over the Caribbean. Storms could be likely by the middle of the week as tropical moisture moves in our general direction. A strong Fall front should sweep the moisture and any disturbance east of us by late in the week with much cooler weather.
