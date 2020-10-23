The Extra Point: Buy low or sell high?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Missed the mark in your draft? That player you thought would have a breakout year still slumping? Change in role hurting their fantasy value?
A lot of issues pop up that can decimate your fantasy roster. Trades, injuries and free agent signings (Le’Veon Bell) can all shake things up for better or worse. But if your waiver wire is dry, have no fear, you can always pull the trigger on a trade. Here’s where you can get the most bang for your buck.
BUY LOW:
TE Noah Fant, Broncos
He was out last game and his lack of production might be frustrating, but he’s still got a ton of upside, especially with QB Drew Lock at quarterback if Fant is on the trade block and you’re in need, don’t hesitate.
RB Antonio Gibson, Washington
He’s averaging 11 carries per game and maintaining his role in the passing game. The only limit to his upside has been J.D. McKissic’s usage, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon. HOWEVER, Washington’s next three match-ups are Cowboys, Giants and Lions. He’s got a great chance to have some big games, and if he does start to separate himself as the better back, Gibson will have big potential.
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
I’m probably one of the last few that see legitimate fantasy value for Smith-Schuster. I don’t think his production will warrant where you had to draft him in the third or fourth round, but I do think he can still be a solid flex play. When the Steelers play games where they’re forced to throw the ball more, or when there’s a solid corner that takes away Chase Claypool or Diontae Johnson, JuJu can become a high-volume target out of the slot. You just need to pick your battles.
WR Jamison Crowder, Jets
He’s the only player worth rostering on that Jets offense, and if his current fantasy owner is losing faith, swoop in and take a chance. He’s averaging seven catchers per game, which gives him plenty of value as a PPR flex play.
SELL HIGH:
RB D’Andre Swift, Lions
Strike while the iron is hot. Many thought Swift could become the lead back in Detroit. Instead, Adrian Peterson arrived, and Kerryon Johnson hasn’t gone away. Swift’s 14 carries and two touchdowns made last Sunday his most productive by far, but those 14 carries are less than the rest of the season combined. It was probably more of a result of their opponent, Jacksonville, than a trend toward Swift becoming the man. Peterson still got 15 carries in that game, and against better defenses, Swift will likely revert back to those stale, touchdown dependent numbers. Make a deal while you can, especially while some starting running backs like Raheem Mostert, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb are still out.
RB Le’Veon Bell, Chiefs
No better time to cash in than when the hype is high, and for Bell, it’s never been higher. But here’s the thing. While he’s undoubtedly in a better offense in Kansas City, who’s to say he actually gets the touches needed to be a solid fantasy start. Chiefs running backs have accounted for just two of the teams' 20 touchdowns. And if Bell isn’t getting enough touches (catches), he’ll be purely touchdown dependent. The numbers aren’t in his favor. Here’s your warning. Trade him while you can.
KEEP:
RB Ronald Jones II, Bucs
He’s here to stay no matter what Leonard Fournette’s health is. Jones has looked spectacular this season, and we’re seeing what Bruce Arians said come to pass. Jones is their guy and Fournette won’t take his job unless Jones messes it up, and he hasn’t. With such a good defense, when the Bucs are playing ahead, Jones should only get even more work. Hang on to him and you could ride his production to a fantasy league championship.
WR Tee Higgins, Bengals
He’s the future at receiver and should continue to be targeted in an offense that’s forced to pass the ball while playing from behind. He’s hit on a number of big plays down the field, and as Joe Burrow improves, so will Higgins. He has legit WR2 chops with good match-ups. At the very least, don’t be afraid to play him as a flex.
WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
The numbers speak for themselves. He’s top five in the league in receiving yards. And though he won’t always have monster games, I do expect the numbers to level out to more steady production instead of the roller coaster we’ve seen so far. He’s gained plenty of confidence from Kirk Cousins and is a constant big-play threat.
