The Extra Point: Buy low or sell high?

Strike while the iron is hot. Many thought Swift could become the lead back in Detroit. Instead, Adrian Peterson arrived, and Kerryon Johnson hasn’t gone away. Swift’s 14 carries and two touchdowns made last Sunday his most productive by far, but those 14 carries are less than the rest of the season combined. It was probably more of a result of their opponent, Jacksonville, than a trend toward Swift becoming the man. Peterson still got 15 carries in that game, and against better defenses, Swift will likely revert back to those stale, touchdown dependent numbers. Make a deal while you can, especially while some starting running backs like Raheem Mostert, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb are still out.