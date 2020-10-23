FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: DLS vs. St. Charles Catholic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - De La Salle produced a dominant performance against Lakeshore last week behind the legs of Montrell Johnson, and the arm of quarterback Cole Milford.
“I think he’s trusting himself. I think he’s trusting the schemes. He’s trusting the gameplan. He’s executing, do everything we want as a quarterback right now. Playing within the system. I think he’s doing a fabulous job on the year. Montrell is a special young man. He does it all, such a humble young man. Great leader we have. He’s healthy right now. We’ll see how it goes Friday night when he get’s tested,” said DLS head coach Ryan Manale.
The Cavaliers will no doubt get tested by St. Charles Catholic on Friday night. The Comets have given up only 9 points in three contest.
“I’m very pleased with the defense. We’ve had some guys, especially in the secondary that have emerged, been really good players for us. Our defensive line has held tight. We have two outstanding linebackers. So it gives you a chance every ballgame. If you have a good defense, it gives you more at bats on offense. It gives you a chance to think of something,” said SCC head coach Frank Monica.
This season, and in the past, the Comets have followed pre-district scheduling of tough opponents. That’ll be the same on Friday night against De La Salle.
“I think you have to push your team to a certain limit. I think they have to play with mental toughness throughout the ballgame. They have to play 48 minutes. They gain nothing with easy victories, these cupcake schedules. I think it’s very important for your football team to be tested each week. Because that’s what the fans want,” said Monica.
