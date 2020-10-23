High school stadiums to allow 50 percent capacity beginning Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting Friday, high school stadiums in Louisiana can move to 50 percent capacity if they meet certain criteria.
The change comes after Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order Thursday to allow more people to attend games.
It will be similar to how the state loosened restrictions with bars, except that high school stadiums or school districts will not have to opt-in. They’ll simply be allowed to hold 50 percent capacity if their COVID-19 case numbers under a certain threshold.
Districts will need to have a positivity rate of under five percent for two weeks straight or more.
Right now, there are 26 parishes in the state that meet the criteria. The ones in our area include Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Orleans Parishes.
Like most of the restrictions, New Orleans will not fully align with the state and city leaders say they won’t move to 50 percent right away and will instead take a gradual approach.
The mask mandate and social distancing will still be required.
Governor Edwards also urged residents that while restrictions continue to ease up, that they take it upon themselves to stay home and stay safe if they are in a high risk category.
“I want to remind everyone that if you are vulnerable, you shouldn’t be going into crowds anywhere and that certainly includes a football game,” says Edwards. “If you’re 65 and older, if you’ve got those underlying health conditions that pre-dispose youth a poor outcome should you contract this, whether that’s heart disease, kidney disease, hyper tension, diabetes, obesity, you really need to avoid crowds.”
If parishes go back to a 10 percent positivity rate for COVID-19, then the capacity will go back to 25 percent.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.