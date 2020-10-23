JPSO seeking help in identifying Marrero homicide suspect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a suspect for a homicide that occurred on Oct. 21.
The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero.
JPSO says he is described as a tall man with a medium build and short braids or twists. He was last seen fleeing across Lapalco Boulevard on foot into the Lincolnshire subdivision.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect or any other information about the incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
