LSP searching for man accused of taking newborn from Monroe hospital

MONROE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a man accused of taking a newborn baby from a Monroe hospital Thursday night.
According to LSP, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the St. Francis Medical Center located at 309 Jackson Street in Monroe around 11:20 p.m. Travis Hargrove Jr., who was born on October 22 at 7:04 a.m., was taken and concealed in a black backpack.
The baby is said to have been born with a medical condition that will require treatment.
He is described to be a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 3/4 inches long and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces.
Hargrove was last seen walking south on Jackson St. away from the hospital.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hargrove are asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200 or Louisiana State Police at (225) 925-6636.
