Man injured in Metairie shooting
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 23, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:43 AM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Metairie late Thursday night.

JPSO reported the shooting around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the 300 block of North Laurel Street, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

