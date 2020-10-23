Man injured in Metairie shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Metairie late Thursday night.
JPSO reported the shooting around 11:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene in the 300 block of North Laurel Street, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his injuries are considered life-threatening.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
