NOPD: Algiers shooting leaves a man and woman injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that has left a man and a woman injured Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Belleville Street around 10:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male and a female with gunshot wounds to their lower body. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
