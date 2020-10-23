NOPD: Woman shot to death in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a woman dead.
NOPD reported the shooting around 12:25 p.m.
Officers responded to the 4700 block of Francis Drive for a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.