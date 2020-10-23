Overtime Podcast #187 - Black & Gold Preview, Week 7

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende react to Friday’s news that Emmanuel Sanders has tested positive and Michael Thomas will not play against the Panthers. Plus, figuring out the identity of the 2020 Saints and answering viewer questions.
Hagan on changing game plans to accommodate the absence of the Saints' top receivers:
“I think the Saints obviously need to establish the run but they would have needed to do that anyway, whoever was at receiver, but certainly that has to be an emphasis. We saw Tre’Quan Smith have a good game against the Lions, we saw Marquez Callaway start to show what he could do against the Chargers so it’s not ideal but this is a team that has scrapped together some wins, three wins, they’ve got the weapons and the depth to do it again.”
Fazende on the Panthers' advantages due to Teddy Bridgewater and Joe Brady’s familiarity:
“I think it helps in term of each players' tendencies. They probably have more knowledge than most when it comes to the type of routes that give Marshon Lattimore trouble, the types of routes or covers that give Marcus Williams trouble, the types of routes in certain situations that stress them.”
