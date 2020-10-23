Overtime Podcast #187 - Black & Gold Preview, Week 7

“I think the Saints obviously need to establish the run but they would have needed to do that anyway, whoever was at receiver, but certainly that has to be an emphasis. We saw Tre’Quan Smith have a good game against the Lions, we saw Marquez Callaway start to show what he could do against the Chargers so it’s not ideal but this is a team that has scrapped together some wins, three wins, they’ve got the weapons and the depth to do it again.”