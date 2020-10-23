Shelby: Scattered Showers & Storms Today

As an area of low pressure moves across the area today, scattered showers and storms are expected. There will be dry breaks, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.
After the disturbance passes, slightly drier air will build across the Gulf Coast. That means mostly dry skies for the weekend, but without a strong front, we will stay unseasonably warm with highs well into the 80s. There will be a weak front that will lower humidity just a bit.
The warm weather continues next week until a stronger front arrives by late week with another chance for rain. A return to more Fall-feeling air is looking to arrive just in time for Halloween.
