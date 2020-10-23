Shelby: Tropical disturbance could move toward Gulf next week

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of low pressure as Invest 95-L in the western Caribbean with 60% chance for development in the next 5 days.
This disturbance does look more organized, though, and could become a tropical depression in the next couple of days as it moves toward Cuba. Through the weekend, Cuba, S. Florida, and the Bahamas could see heavy rainfall from this system.
Early next week, the disturbance will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. There are more questions than answers about what happens after that. A strong cold front isn’t expected until the end of next week, but the timing of that front could play a big role in where the impacts from this system ultimately end up.
Stay with FOX 8 for the latest updates.
Click Here to report a typo.