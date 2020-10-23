Tropics watch again

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Low pressure over the Caribbean is becoming more organized and there is now a high chance for a depression to form over the weekend. It will drift slowly into the Southeast Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. If it becomes a storm the name will be “Zeta”. Heavy rains are likely to continue over South Florida but it’s too soon to know impacts farther north. Although someone along the Gulf Coast is likely to see some heavy rain by the middle of next week.