Tulane University announces changes for 2021 spring semester

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University is rolling out its plans for the 2021 spring semester, following an unprecedented COVID-19 crisis round of classes.
“We continue to learn about the most effective COVID-19 protocols for our community and how to successfully implement them,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “And, we are using this knowledge and experience as we plan for the best possible spring for our students, faculty and staff.”
Tulane’s first day of classes in the spring will be Jan. 19, the original start day for the semester. Students will be scheduled to return the week before classes start in order to begin COVID-19 screening via the university’s off-campus Arrival Center, which will begin operations on January 8.
The university will observe the Carnival break Feb. 15 and 16. There will be no spring break, but there will be two or three additional days with no classes spread throughout the semester. The last day of classes will be May 3.
Final exams, which will be held in-person and not online like they were this semester, will take place May 6 - May 11. Commencement will take place May 22, as originally scheduled.
Tulane has had weeks of significantly lower positivity rates - lower than both the city and state. However, school leaders are not “letting our guard down.”
Facial coverings, social distancing and other safety protocols will remain in effect.
