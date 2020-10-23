Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident Thursday evening in Marrero.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies were called to the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Caillou Drive around 6:50 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 61-year-old woman suffering from injures sustained in the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
JPSO says the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with deputies investigating the incident.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor but the crash remains under investigation.
