Arrest made in August homicide in St. Tammany Parish

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a murder that occurred earlier this year at a residence on Wilson Road near Abita Springs.
On Aug. 12, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual claiming he had been shot.
Deputies arrived at a residence located in the 21000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs, and located a man, who was later identified as 61-year-old Everett Wayne Finely suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives were led to a former coworker of Finley’s, Robert Dickerson of Covington, as a potential suspect.
While being questioned by detectives, Dickerson confessed to shooting Finley.
He was arrested for one count of Second-degree Murder and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
