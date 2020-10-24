Arrest made in August homicide in St. Tammany Parish

By Nicole Mumphrey | October 24, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 12:04 PM

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a murder that occurred earlier this year at a residence on Wilson Road near Abita Springs.

On Aug. 12, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual claiming he had been shot.

Deputies arrived at a residence located in the 21000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs, and located a man, who was later identified as 61-year-old Everett Wayne Finely suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives were led to a former coworker of Finley’s, Robert Dickerson of Covington, as a potential suspect.

While being questioned by detectives, Dickerson confessed to shooting Finley.

He was arrested for one count of Second-degree Murder and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

