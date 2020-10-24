Krewe of Boo, businesses, visitors salvage Halloween spirit despite canceled events

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many described these empty New Orleans streets as spooky under COVID-19. But now as the city begins to re-open, they’re coming alive again during the spooky season.
“It makes me so happy because we pulled in and I said mom there’s people so it’s fantastic,” Tracy Riggs said.
Tracy Riggs and Marsha Stones made a special trip to New Orleans on their way to Arizona. They couldn’t help but notice how different the city felt since their last visit. “It’s still wonderful it feels spooky and Halloween-y we just love it,” they said.
Managers for Cafe Beignet near Jackson Square say it’s noticeable how phase three brought more people and visitors to the French Quarter.
“Business is definitely picking up so that’s good for us we’re seeing more people coming to visit people from all over the place,” Barboza said.
Barboza says it’s a little bittersweet though. The canceled Krewe of Boo would have rolled right by their doors.
“During the entire parade, we’re just line out the door nonstop rolling, rolling, rolling. Obviously this year we have barely maybe half the business we did before,” he said.
Chief Spookster Brian Kern says even with the more relaxed restrictions now, he says though disappointing, canceling the parade in September was still the right choice.
“You have to have ample time to produce something like this you can’t just throw it together in a few weeks,” Kern said.
Kern says they’re trying to salvage the Halloween spirit by hosting a murder mystery party instead. But he says it’s disheartening thinking of how he planned to make the parade even more special this year.
“I wanted to either honor my father who passed away this year tears, so next year and hopefully Mardi Gras everyone will be able to remember him,” Kern said.
All the more reason he says to celebrate Halloween and New Orleans when the krewe rolls next year.
“We’re gonna be back from this we’re gonna be back and better once all of this is behind us, New Orleans is going to explode,” Kern said.
The krewe’s parade was nearly canceled last year after the Hard Rock collapsed.
This would have been the krewe’s 13th year to roll.
