Nicondra: Tropical Depression 28 forms in the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a gorgeous if a bit hot weekend so even as it’s late October it’s not all that surprising that we are facing another possible tropical landfall. We’ve been monitoring an area favorable for development for more than a week and today we saw the closed low that constitutes Tropical Depression 28.
The Bermuda high is still in play this late in the season and while there was hope for the timing in that whatever might form would get shunted east at this time it appears like most of 2020 it’s not working out in favor of the central Gulf Coast. Currently conditions are favorable to see Zeta by Sunday afternoon and that a slow progression around the high to the east will push the system into the Gulf of Mexico.
Right now it looks like the timing with our next front will be such that it draws the system north before giving it a push east meaning most of the coast from Louisiana to Florida needs to prepare for possible tropical impacts by mid-week. It’s a bit early for definite impacts, but the current National Hurricane Forecast shows strengthening to a hurricane before cooler water conditions and some wind shear take it back to tropical storm strength.
This is getting to be a broken record, but one we must pay attention to for the next several days. By next weekend our front should have arrived to push the storm along and get us back to fall.
