NOPD: One dead, another injured in two separate shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings in New Orleans.
The first shooting, located near the intersection of South Genois and Erato Street, occurred at around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The second incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of Olive Street.
The man shot was taken to the hospital via EMS. Updates will be provided here.
