Ponchatoula and Covington victories shake up District 6-5A

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Entering the fourth round of regular season games, Mandeville and St. Paul’s were both sporting 3-0 records but it was Ponchatoula and Covington that emerged victorious to shake up District 6-5A.
The Lions fell behind in the first quarter but quickly regained the lead in the second and never looked back en route to a 23-7 victory for the first of the season and bragging right in the battle for the Little Brown Jug trophy.
Meanwhile at Mandeville, the Green Wave jumped out to a 10-0 lead early but the Skippers scored 14 straight to regain the lead. In the fourth quarter, Damontrell Osby dashed in from six yards out to given Ponchatoula a 17-14 lead they would hold on to.
Head Coach Hank Tierney’s Green Wave are now the only undefeated team in District 6-5A with a 3-0 record in league play. Also in the district, Northshore beat Fontainebleau, 24-17, while Slidell secured their first win of the season by beating Hammond, 33-14.
