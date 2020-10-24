Shelby: Rain Moves Out, Nice Weekend Ahead

A cold front will cross the area today bringing less humid and slightly cooler air. Mostly cloudy skies will keep highs near or just below 80 degrees today. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s north of the Lake and mid-60s south of the Lake as the skies clear out.
Sunshine will return for Sunday with highs near 80 and a pleasant feel to the area. The humidity and warmer temperatures will creep back in for the early part of next week.
The middle of the week forecast is uncertain due to the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean. Storms could be likely by the middle of the week as tropical moisture moves in our general direction. By the end of the week, a strong Fall front should sweep the moisture and any disturbance east of us. Much cooler weather is expected for Halloween weekend.
