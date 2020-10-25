After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Panthers

The secondary had more breakdowns that led to Panthers big plays. The biggest came in the second quarter, with the Saints up 14-3. The Saints appeared to be in a cover two or cover three zone coverage. On the snap, D.J. Moore ran a post route in front of Marcus Williams, but Williams inexplicably bypassed Moore to help Marshon Lattimore cover a receiver on the sideline. Moore ran free down the middle of the field, Bridgewater saw it immediately and connected with him for a 74-yard touchdown. There were other instances of busts but none were bigger than that.