Brother Martin stays perfect with win over Rummel

Brother Martin wideout Austin Jackson secures a pass en route to the end zone against Rummel (Source: Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX 8)
By John Bennett | October 25, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:35 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Saturday Catholic League battle of unbeatens went the way of the Crusaders with a 26-23 victory over the defending Division I state champions.

Brother Martin scored first with a Jaylon Spears dive into the end zone and then their defense responded by stifling Rummel in the red zone with an interception. The Raiders would keep the game close, thanks in large part to running back Logan Diggs' three touchdowns but the Crusaders defense sealed the game with a late interception.

Up next for Brother Martin is a Halloween matchup with Shaw while Rummel faces Holy Cross.

