JPSO: Driver killed in car crash while backing out of driveway

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) -A Terrytown resident was killed in a car crash Sunday morning while backing out of his driveway, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened in the 500 block of Terry Parkway around 8:15 a.m.
A sheriff’s office spokesman says a BMW SUV collided with a Nissan Altima.
The BMW was traveling northbound on Terry Parkway and struck the Nissan as it was pulling out of a driveway. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the BMW was also transported, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Impairment is suspected on the part of the BMW driver.
The name of the driver killed was not provided.
