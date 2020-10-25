JPSO: Driver killed in car crash while backing out of driveway

JPSO: Driver killed in car crash while backing out of driveway
. (Source: MGN Image)
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 25, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 11:15 AM

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) -A Terrytown resident was killed in a car crash Sunday morning while backing out of his driveway, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the 500 block of Terry Parkway around 8:15 a.m.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says a BMW SUV collided with a Nissan Altima.

The BMW was traveling northbound on Terry Parkway and struck the Nissan as it was pulling out of a driveway. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.  The driver of the BMW was also transported, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Impairment is suspected on the part of the BMW driver. 

The name of the driver killed was not provided.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.