Juan’s World: Saints Rally to beat Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World where celebrating a Saints win is not only allowed, socially distanced of course, but is pretty much mandatory during this crazy pandemic we’re in.
Especially when the Black and Gold did what was necessary to get that win. Teamwork made the dream work on Sunday in front of three-thousand fans.
No Michael Thomas and no Emmanuel Sanders meant the Saints had to lean on guy that don’t hear their names called that often on game days. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway, for example, were wide receiver one and two for Brees today. And the tandem didn’t disappoint. Combining for 12-catches for 129 yards. Giving the Saints offensive attack some much-needed bite against a Panthers secondary that was all-too-willing to concede the short throws that Brees loves to provide.
Their contributions ruined the homecoming of Teddy Bridgewater, who did all he could to get a win in his first trip back to the dome since he played here as a Saints.
And their contributions played a major part in the Saints continuing their undefeated run in the month of October, which is now up to 15-straight games.
Who knows if Thomas or Sanders will return for next weeks game at Chicago, which has one of the NFL’s most dominant defenses. The Saints sure could use them against the Bears. But, it’s nice to know that they can still win games, without them.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!
