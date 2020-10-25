Juan’s World: Saints Rally to beat Panthers

No Michael Thomas and no Emmanuel Sanders meant the Saints had to lean on guy that don’t hear their names called that often on game days. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway, for example, were wide receiver one and two for Brees today. And the tandem didn’t disappoint. Combining for 12-catches for 129 yards. Giving the Saints offensive attack some much-needed bite against a Panthers secondary that was all-too-willing to concede the short throws that Brees loves to provide.