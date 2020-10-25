LDH: Nearly 1,000 news cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 179,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, October 25, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
- 179,842 total cases (974 new cases)
- 5,631 deaths (17 additional deaths)
- 596 patients in the hospital
- 66 patients on ventilators
- 165,282 patients recovered (As of Oct. 19)
The City of New Orleans has moved into a gradual version of Phase 3 in its continued efforts to reopen the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase 3.2 went into effect Oct. 17.
- Indoor live entertainment will be allowed with a Special Event Permit in restaurants, indoor event venues, and concert halls. Singing, karaoke, and wind-blown instruments are prohibited indoors.
- Bars and breweries without LDH food permits will be allowed to have outdoor seating of 25% permitted occupancy or 50 individuals, whichever is fewer. Alcohol sales are limited to the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Breweries with an LDH food permit will be allowed to have indoor seating of 25% of permitted occupancy and outdoor seating of 100% permitted occupancy or 50 individuals, whichever is fewer. Alcohol sales are limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The City of New Orleans is making this provision in its guidelines because unlike bars, breweries are not eligible to apply for the State’s conditional restaurant permit.
- Houses of worship, movie theaters, and conference venues will be allowed to open for timed, seated events at 50% of permitted occupancy or 500 individuals, whichever is fewer.
- Outdoor stadiums and large arenas will be allowed to have 25% permitted occupancy or 500 individuals, whichever is fewer.
- Concert halls will be allowed to open for timed, seated events at 50% of permitted occupancy or 250 individuals, whichever is fewer, with approval from the State Fire Marshal and the City’s Department of Safety and Permits. Singing, karaoke, and wind-blown instruments are prohibited indoors and alcohol sales are limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The City of New Orleans could move into Phase 3.3 as soon as Oct. 31.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced that if anyone is caught not wearing masks they could face fines of up to $500.
She says if someone is unable to pay the fine, you can work it off by cleaning up the city.
Parishes that have had a COVID-19 positivity rate of five percent or less for the last two weeks can allow 50 percent capacity in outdoor stadiums for high school sports.
26 parishes qualify including Jefferson and Orleans, however, New Orleans will remain at 25 percent capacity or 500 people.
If a parish’s percent positivity reaches more than 10 percent for two weeks, the parish must return to the 25 percent capacity limit. The new order became effective Oct. 23.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.