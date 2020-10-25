LSP: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into light pole Sunday morning

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Earhart Expressway southbound at Clearview Parkway in Jefferson Parish.
52-year-old Kent Shropeshire, of River Ridge, died on the scene after crashing into a metal light pole.
Troopers responded at around 10 a.m. Through investigating, they discovered he was driving a 2020 Ducati motorcycle at high speeds near Earhart Expressway before losing control of the motorcycle. Shropshire then ran off the ride to the right before crashing into the pole.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident is under investigation. However, they say speed is the suspected cause of the crash. A toxicology test will be done after the autopsy.
They also added he was wearing a helmet at the time.
Updates will be provided here.
