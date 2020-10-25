Nicondra: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to become a hurricane by Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zeta continues to be a slow mover as it becomes better organized in the northern Caribbean. The storm is creeping along about 2 miles per hour as of the 10 pm update from the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane hunters did find lower pressure and expect strengthening to continue over the warm waters of the region with favorable upper level winds.
High pressure building in across the Gulf of Mexico into the day on Monday will help accelerate the storms motion as it circles around the western edge of the high. An approaching upper low from the southwest will draw the storm north more rapidly. The exact timing of the lows interaction with Zeta will determine exactly where the center of the storm moves inland and have a major effect on it’s impacts. Stay with Fox 8 over the coming days as we fine tune our forecast.
Zeta should make a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast sometime on Wednesday and quickly push north and east. Everyone along the coast from Texas to Florida needs to prepare with the idea that we will have at least a Category 1 hurricane moving inland.
The good news is that the storm will move past quickly and cooler drier fall conditions move in quickly to close out the week.
