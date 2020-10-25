Saints and Brees hold the upper hand at the half

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Drew Brees (9. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen | October 25, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 1:22 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Teddy Bridgewater returned the Superdome in enemy colors, and his former teammate, Drew Brees, tried to be a rude host. At the half, Brees and the Saints hold the upper hand, 21-17.

Brees accounted for three touchdowns in the first half. He found Jared Cook for a 4-yard score, leaped in from a yard out to give the Saints a 14-3 lead, and hit Deonte Harris for a 4-yard touchdown right before half.

Bridgewater connected with DJ Moore for a 74-yard touchdown, and a 7-yard score, both in the second quarter.

The Saints are 3-2 on the season. Carolina is currently 3-3 in 2020.

