Saints and Brees hold the upper hand at the half

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Teddy Bridgewater returned the Superdome in enemy colors, and his former teammate, Drew Brees, tried to be a rude host. At the half, Brees and the Saints hold the upper hand, 21-17.
Brees accounted for three touchdowns in the first half. He found Jared Cook for a 4-yard score, leaped in from a yard out to give the Saints a 14-3 lead, and hit Deonte Harris for a 4-yard touchdown right before half.
Bridgewater connected with DJ Moore for a 74-yard touchdown, and a 7-yard score, both in the second quarter.
The Saints are 3-2 on the season. Carolina is currently 3-3 in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.