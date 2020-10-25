Shelby: Zeta Forms in the Caribbean

Zeta formed overnight in the western Caribbean, and Southeast Louisiana is in the cone of uncertainty for the 7th time this hurricane season.
The developing high pressure over Florida/Bahamas will help to steer Zeta into the Gulf of Mexico early in the upcoming week. It is projected to reach hurricane strength in the southern Gulf. Thanks to wind shear and cooler Gulf waters, though, Zeta is expected to weaken some upon landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.
While there is still much uncertainty with the ultimate path and impacts from this system, folks from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain and gusty winds on Wednesday.
A strong cold front will be the other player in the steering of Zeta. Initially, it will help to draw the system northward, but as it arrives on Thursday, the front will quickly clear out the area.
Cooler, drier air will follow the front for a chill to finish the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s on Friday! The crisp Fall air will last into the Halloween Weekend.
