Warren Easton beats Holy Cross handily

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Warren Easton’s challenging start to the season continues to pay off as the Eagles won their second straight game to improve to 2-2.
Holy Cross got on the board first with a John Dade Wooton-Jalen Johnson touchdown connection but Easton dominated the rest of the game to win, 59-14. Eagles receiver Alred Luke was the star of the show with three long touchdown catches as Easton racked up big play after big play.
Easton will look to get their record above .500 as they take on Carver while Holy Cross has Rummel next on the schedule.
