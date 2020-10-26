Bruce: Zeta Close To Hurricane Status-Impacts Here Start Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Zeta is on the cusp of becoming a hurricane as it moves NW at 10mph.
Zeta will enter the Gulf of Mexico Overnight where it will be steered by two features: high pressure over Florida/The Bahamas and a strong cold front approaching from the west.
The developing high pressure over Florida/Bahamas will prevent Zeta from going too far to the east initially. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will help to draw the system northward but ultimately lead to Zeta’s easterly turn. How far west Zeta gets before the front pushes it east will determine who sees the ultimate landfall and the biggest impacts.
Thanks to wind shear and cooler Gulf waters, though, Zeta is expected to weaken some upon landfall along the northern Gulf Coast. However, it is still expected to be at or near Category 1 strength.
While there is still much uncertainty with the ultimate path and impacts from this system, folks from Southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain, coastal surge, and gusty winds on Wednesday.
Cooler, drier air will follow the front on Thursday, quickly clearing out whatever Zeta brings. Expect a nice chill to finish the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s on Friday! The crisp Fall air will last into the Halloween weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.