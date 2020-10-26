Hurricane conditions possible Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zeta is expected to begin moving across the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a Category 1 storm. The storm will begin to speed up by Tuesday night and approach the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
The exact track is still uncertain and it will only take a slight deviation to the east or west to change the impacts a lot. There is the chance for tropical storm force winds and hurricane force gusts beginning Wednesday afternoon at the coast and spreading inland Wednesday evening. Zeta will move out of the area before dawn on Thursday.
Behind the storm cooler and drier air builds in for the weekend with a return to Fall weather. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest on Zeta.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.