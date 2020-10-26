LSU DE BJ Ojulari and KR Trey Palmer named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big wins in the SEC usually mean big honors for some players and two Tigers are receiving credit for their performances in LSU’s rout of South Carolina.
LSU true freshman defensive end BJ Ojulari was named SEC Defensive Line Player of the Week after the monster game he played. He had four tackles and a career-best three sacks on South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill, which resulted in the loss of 21 total yards. He was also credited for a quarterback hurry in the contest. Two of the sacks were on third down and forced punts.
Sophomore Trey Palmer of Kentwood, La. was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. He is the first Tiger to take a kickoff to the house in Tiger Stadium since Eric Martin did it against Kentucky on Oct. 17, 1981. Palmer finished with a total of 118 kickoff return yards.
The Tigers easily handled the Gamecocks to the tune of a 52-24 drumming in Tiger Stadium.
