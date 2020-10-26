LSU football fan attacked in Tiger Stadium bathroom after game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was reportedly attacked in a Tiger Stadium bathroom shortly after the game against South Carolina.
LSU police are investigating the incident, LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said.
The victim’s daughter-in-law posted about the incident on Facebook. She said he was attacked from behind and robbed at the urinal in the bathrooms near the south end zone.
She said the attacker was sweeping the bathroom floor. when the victim was alone in the restroom, the attacker locked the door and hit him several times in the head. The attacker stole the victim’s wallet.
The victim has a concussion, according to the post.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.