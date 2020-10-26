Lunch with Coach O: Auburn Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists via Zoom to recap the Tigers' win over South Carolina and preview the upcoming matchup against Auburn.
Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan will practice Monday. They will see how he does throughout the week.
“Myles is going to practice a little bit today,” said Orgeron. “Jack is going to get him accelerated throughout the week. We’re going to see. I don’t know yet if he’s going to play. He may play. It all depends how practice goes this week. We’re only going to do about 25% with him today, see what he can do, feel it. Probably going to be sore. If he can’t play, obviously, TJ has done a great job for us. Max is going to do a great job. I’m not putting him in unless he’s 100% ready.”
He also announced offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal is suspended indefinitely and doesn’t know when Rosenthal will return. He said Cam Wire will start in his place but he’s banged up, so Charles Turner will play if Wire can’t.
LSU (2-2) rolled over South Carolina (2-3) in a 52-24 blowout in Tiger Stadium. True freshman quarterback TJ Finley of Ponchatoula, La. got the start for the injured Brennan and was quite impressive in his collegiate debut.
Finley was 17-21-1 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. Finley looked very confident and comfortable in the pocket. He did throw one interception. He was not sacked in the game and the Tigers didn’t punt one time.
Auburn (3-2) is coming off a 35-28 win over Ole Miss. Two weeks ago, those Tigers fell 30-22 to the Gamecocks squad that LSU just easily handled.
LSU will face Auburn on “The Plains” on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.
LSU is 31-22-1 all-time against Auburn, which includes a 3-0 mark under Ed Orgeron. LSU has won three straight and four of its last five against Auburn.
