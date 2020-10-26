One dead, one injured in Algiers double shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in Algiers that has left one person dead and another person injured.
NOPD reported the shooting around 9:40 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Southlawn Boulevard and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is currently unknown.
Police have not released the name of the deceased victim. The victim’s name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office along with an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
