St. John Parish Sheriff: Man shot to death, found in ditch

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in Reserve Saturday night. His body was found in a six-feet deep ditch by deputies the next morning, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Nicholas Paylor, 21, of Hester, was killed around 8 p.m., investigators reported.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area. They discovered a vehicle still running with no one inside. Officers canvassed the area, but, in the darkness, were unable to locate the driver.
The next morning, Paylor’s body was found in a six-feet deep ditch, about 40 yards away from the vehicle. No motive is known at this time.
Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359- 8769. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php.
