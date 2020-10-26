TJ Finley cool, calm, and collected in his debut for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Cool, calm, collected. TJ Finley displayed all those traits in leading his Tigers to a win in his first career start. The Ponchatoula alum only missed on four passes, and accounted for three touchdowns on the night.
“Strong arm, very confident. I thought Steve had a gameplan TJ could operate it. He never blinked. TJ showed us a lot of confidence throughout the camp. He’s lost some weight. I thought he did a tremendous job of leading the team today. He has a tremendous, he can scramble, made some plans on the run. He made some good decisions. He threw the interception, but we’re going to be patient. I thought he did a phenomenal job,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
“I entered this contest really relaxed. My quarterback crew did an amazing job supporting me throughout the week. Coach Steve Ensminger was amazing, preparing me for this game. Coach Russ Callaway did an amazing job preparing me for the blitzes, pressures, and thinks of that nature. I would say I didn’t have many pregame jitters. If I did, it was very quick,” said LSU quarterback TJ Finley.
It’s quite obvious that Finley’s accuracy is improving at LSU. But, it was some off the field work that got the 6′6″ quarterback turning some heads in Baton Rouge.
“My weight loss is a huge aspect in this success I’m having right now. I came into LSU, it’s an embarrassing number, oh well it’s 265. I was huge. A lot of guys messed with me, said I should move to defensive tackle. I kind of took that to heart. So when quarantine hit, COVID hit, and when quarantine hit, I took it upon myself to trim down in weight. It’s paying off well,” said Finley.
The hope is Brennan will be back next week. If he does, he’ll be QB1 at Auburn.
“Myles is our starting quarterback. TJ has done a great job. I don’t know when Myles is going to be ready,” said Orgeron.
