TODAY: Free flu shots at the Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -On Monday, October 26, the City of New Orleans will host a free, drive-thru flu vaccine event at the Audubon Zoo.
“There is a growing concern among public health officials that flu season could further strain our already stretched hospital and healthcare resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “That’s why it is especially important this year for all New Orleanians to get their flu shot. With this event, along with many more to come, we’re making it as easy as possible to access the free flu vaccine.”
Residents over the age of 6 months are eligible to receive a free flu vaccine on Monday, October 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St. No identification or health insurance is required and there is no need to pre-register. While the event is a drive-thru, individuals who walk or bike up will also be accommodated.
Vaccines will be issued on a first come, first served basis until the 1,000 maximum number of flu vaccines is reached.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.