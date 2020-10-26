Tropical Storm Zeta: Parish by Parish Info

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis has declared a state of emergency for St. Bernard Parish due to Tropical Storm Zeta and the threat to life and property of the citizens of St. Bernard Parish.
- Administration has ordered 6 pumps to help alleviate any potential flooding
- 4 – 12″ pumps will be positioned outside the levee protection system
- 2 – 6″ pumps will be positioned inside the levee protection system
President McInnis is urging all Parish citizens to begin their personal preparations.
Tropical Storm Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 70mph currently but is expected to become a hurricane sometime Monday.
- Please pick-up anything on your property that could become a projectile or hazard
- CONTRACTORS AND HOMEBUILDERS ARE ASKED TO SECURE THEIR SITES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
- Parish personnel are currently cleaning drains and pumping down canals
- All internal Parish pumps are operational
- Parish is positioning assets to service the potential needs of the citizens
- NO EVACUATIONS MANDATED YET
In Terreboanne Parish, an emergency declaration was signed Monday by Parish President Gordon Dove.
In St. Charles Parish, residents are reminded that now is not the time to put out bulk debris.
As of now, garbage service will continue to operate as scheduled.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations beginning Monday at 3 p.m.
Please bring your own shovel.
If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle has called for a mandatory evacuation for boats/campers/RV’S as of 11 a.m. Monday. A vouluntary evacuation is also in place effective at 7 a.m. Tuesday due to the possibility of strong winds and coastal flooding.
The Jefferson Parish Department of Drainage has 193 pumps and 73 pump stations operating at 100 percent capacity.
With the potential threat to Jefferson Parish from Tropical Storm Zeta, the Alario Center drive-thru testing site will suspend services on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28 The Alario Center testing site will close because it is supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard and they are shifting operations to storm support.
Residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies, including food, water and medications for at least three days. Residents are also encouraged to clear out leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain.
Residents should place their garbage and recycling bins curbside on their scheduled collection days. If heavy rain occurs, residents should remove all bins from the curb and secure them on their property to avoid debris clogging storm drains and the loss of bins if street flooding occurs.
