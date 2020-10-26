WATCH LIVE 3 p.m: Gov. Edwards news conference on TS Zeta and impacts for Louisiana

WATCH LIVE 3 p.m: Gov. Edwards news conference on TS Zeta and impacts for Louisiana
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about the expected impact of Hurricane Laura, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) (Source: Melinda Deslatte)
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 26, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 2:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Monday afternoon updating Tropical Storm Zeta and possible impacts for Louisiana. The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The NHC says Zeta is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before landfall Wednesday.

The storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

FOX 8 HURRICANE CENTER

Zeta is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and widespread rainfall to southeast Louisiana. The storm is expected to move out quickly.

Power outages are also a possibility.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.