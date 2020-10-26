WATCH LIVE 3 p.m: Gov. Edwards news conference on TS Zeta and impacts for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Monday afternoon updating Tropical Storm Zeta and possible impacts for Louisiana. The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The NHC says Zeta is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before landfall Wednesday.
The storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.
Zeta is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and widespread rainfall to southeast Louisiana. The storm is expected to move out quickly.
Power outages are also a possibility.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.