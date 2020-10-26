St. John Parish Sheriff: Woman killed, teenager injured in alleged drug-fueled attack, report says

LaPlace, La. (WVUE) - A St. John Parish woman was killed, and a teenager was injured as she tried to run away during a machete attack inside a LaPlace home, according to a report., according to a report from nola.com.
Oscar Urias was arrested shortly after the 23-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were attacked. The sheriff said he has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder, the report said.
The victims have not been identified. The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 2400 blk. of North Sugar Ridge Dr.
The sheriff’s office said Urias might have been under the influence of drugs when the killings happened. The suspect is also accused of killing a person on the street and wounding at least one other person.
No other details have been released, but the report said the sheriff will release more information today.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.