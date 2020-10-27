Bruce: Hurricane Warnings In Effect As Zeta Threatens The Louisiana Coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zeta is expected to regain hurricane status today over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will begin to speed up and approach the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Hurricane warnings are in effect for most of the FOX 8 Viewing Area.
While a slight deviation to the west or east of the current track could change impacts, strong winds can be expected Wednesday afternoon and evening along with some heavy rain. Zeta will move out of the area very quickly, before dawn on Thursday.
Behind the storm, cooler and drier air will build in for the weekend. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s on Friday and Saturday.
