COMPLETE LIST: School closures ahead of Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The University of Holy Cross will be closed on Wednesday, October 28. Only essential personnel and residents can remain on campus. As of now, the University is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, October 29.
Concordia Lutheran School is closed on Wednesday, October 28.
LAFOURCHE
All offices and schools of the Lafourche Parish School Board will be closed on Wednesday, October 28. However, all employees will work remotely Wednesday, and virtual learning will be offered to all LPSD students to the best of our ability. However, if power outages occur, all virtual activities will be cancelled. Also, any student that is unable to complete the assignments will be excused and allowed to make up any missed work.
𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 for 𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲.
𝐀 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞.
