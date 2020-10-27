Hurricane impacts quickly move in Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zeta has moved into the Gulf and is expected to regain hurricane intensity later tonight.
The latest forecast track for Zeta shows the storm will make landfall along the Southeast Louisiana coast late Wednesday afternoon. At landfall the storm is forecasted to be a Category 1 hurricane with 75-80 mph winds.
All residents should be rushing their preparations to completion. On this forecast track winds to hurricane force will quickly overtake the South Shore by early Wednesday evening and then move into the Slidell and the Mississippi Gulf Coast areas Wednesday night.
Since the storm will be moving so quickly, rainfall totals should only add up to be around 4 inches or less. The wind will certainly be the greatest impact and power outages can be expected. The farther inland you are to the northwest closer to Baton Rouge, the fewer the impacts will be.
Stay tuned to FOX 8 on air and through the FOX 8 Weather App as we track the storm into the area on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.