Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Symmes Avenue and Irby Street around 7:15 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
