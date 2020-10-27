SEC says kickoff in Auburn-Ole Miss game should have been reviewed; fines Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC said the replay official should have stopped the Auburn at Ole Miss game on October 24 for further review on a kickoff in the fourth quarter and has fined Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
Conference officials said because the play was not stopped, the replay official was unable to get a slow-motion view of it to determine if the ruling on the field should have been reversed.
The league office added Kiffin was fined $25,000 for making comments about the play on social media.
The Rebels scored to take a 28-27 lead with less than 6:00 to go in the game. On the kickoff, the ball appeared it may have hit an Auburn returner before rolling into the end zone and Ole Miss recovered it there. The play, however, was not reviewed.
Auburn beat Ole Miss, 35-28.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.